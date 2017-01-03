Copper to regain lost shine in 2017

The above graph is line chart of Comex Copper 1st November 2016 till now.



Copper has been one of the worst performing commodities in last two years but experienced a sudden spike at the end of 2016, with a Trump win driving speculation that huge infrastructure spending in the US could drive demand for the metal.

Copper prices jumped on the first day of 2017 after an upbeat China private manufacturing survey. China is the worlds largest copper consumer, accounting for almost 45% of world consumption last year. Copper futures rallied more than 1% to $2.53 a pound in the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange as Chinas Caixin Manufacturing PMI rose to 51.9 in the month of December against expectation of 50.7. The figure marked the strongest upturn in Chinese manufacturing conditions since January 2013. Upbeat economic ddata indicated that improved domestic demand was the key driver of new business growth.

As per International Copper Study Group, the global market for copper has been balanced this year, with usage increasing 3% or 565,000 MT over January-September, putting the market in an 84,000-tonne deficit. Further, the rising demand from the US, China and even Europe, where manufacturing is looking up strongly, is likely to be a strong impetus for prices.

Technically speaking, Copper is looking near term resistance at 2.55. If prices break this level, it could rally till 2.60 levels. On the lower side, prices have a major support at 2.50.





