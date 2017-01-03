Copper to regain lost shine in 2017

Copper to regain lost shine in 2017
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Markets » Rupee

Jan 03, 2017, 05.59 PM | Source: Mecklai Financial

Copper to regain lost shine in 2017

Copper to regain lost shine in 2017

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Copper to regain lost shine in 2017

Copper to regain lost shine in 2017

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Moneycontrol.com - News! Copper to regain lost shine in 2017

The above graph is line chart of Comex Copper 1st November 2016 till now.



Copper has been one of the worst performing commodities in last two years but experienced a sudden spike at the end of 2016, with a Trump win driving speculation that huge infrastructure spending in the US could drive demand for the metal.


Copper prices jumped on the first day of 2017 after an upbeat China private manufacturing survey. China is the worlds largest copper consumer, accounting for almost 45% of world consumption last year. Copper futures rallied more than 1% to $2.53 a pound in the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange as Chinas Caixin Manufacturing PMI rose to 51.9 in the month of December against expectation of 50.7. The figure marked the strongest upturn in Chinese manufacturing conditions since January 2013. Upbeat economic ddata indicated that improved domestic demand was the key driver of new business growth.


As per International Copper Study Group, the global market for copper has been balanced this year, with usage increasing 3% or 565,000 MT over January-September, putting the market in an 84,000-tonne deficit. Further, the rising demand from the US, China and even Europe, where manufacturing is looking up strongly, is likely to be a strong impetus for prices.


Technically speaking, Copper is looking near term resistance at 2.55. If prices break this level, it could rally till 2.60 levels. On the lower side, prices have a major support at 2.50.




See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.