The 10-year benchmark yield is likely to trade in a range of 6.47-6.53 percent today, says Ajay Manglunia, Edelweiss.

Ajay Manglunia, Edelweiss said, "The bond markets have reacted adversely to the hawkish US Fed and are expected to continue to trade in a jittery fashion in tune with other EMs. However, domestic underlying sentiment is still robust and might help to limit the extent of further losses. The 10-year benchmark yield is likely to trade in a range of 6.47-6.53 percent today."