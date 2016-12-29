Bitcoin is creeping back towards $1000

The above graph is line chart of Bitcoin from 1st August 2016 till now.

Bitcoin is web-based digital cryptography currency, which is invented by an unidentified group of programmers on 31 October 2008. Bitcoin is digital cash and not backed by any government or central bank regularity, which is used for purchase of goods and services from select stores and online portals.

Bitcoin Index surged around 4% to 970 per dollar yesterday in pre-New Year holiday trade yesterday hitting its highest levels since January 2014. The index rallied almost 30% this month and 95% this year amid heavy buying from China and India as investors look to shield themselves from currency devaluation and cash shortage in the market. Bitcoin is one of the best performing assets of 2016.

Demand for Bitcoin also rose in US and European countries due to safe-havens following political uncertainty in the world economy. Going ahead, market participants are expecting to test all time high of $1216 next year due to rising demand for alternate assets.

