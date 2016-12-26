10-year yield to trade in 6.51-6.56% range: Ajay Manglunia

Trading is expected to be rangebound and the 10-year benchmark is likely to trade in a range of 6.51-6.56 percent today, says Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss.

Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss said, "Yields have been on an upward trajectory over the last couple of sessions, however trading volumes have been quite low."



