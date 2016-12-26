Dec 26, 2016, 09.07 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Trading is expected to be rangebound and the 10-year benchmark is likely to trade in a range of 6.51-6.56 percent today, says Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss.
10-year yield to trade in 6.51-6.56% range: Ajay Manglunia
Ajay Manglunia (more)
Head Fixed Income, Edelweiss Securities | Capital Expertise: Equity - Fundamental