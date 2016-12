The 10-year benchmark is likely to trade in a range of 6.56-6.61 percent today, says Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss.

The 10-year benchmark is likely to trade in a range of 6.56-6.61 percent today, says Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss.

Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss said, "The lower participation level in the markets is expected to continue in the run up to end of this week. With narrowing liquidity surplus, bond yields might stick to a narrow range with the slight negative bias persisting."



"The 10-year benchmark is likely to trade in a range of 6.56-6.61 percent today," he added.