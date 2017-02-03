News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap Tech Control

Budget 2017

Presented By:

DAYS hours minutes
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Associate Sponsors :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Associate Sponsors :

Home » News » Earnings » Results

Sponsored by :

Feb 03, 2017, 09.03 AM | Source: PTI

SBT net loss touches Rs 67.76 crore in Q3

Net NPA stood at 8.03 percent as on December 31 2016. The Operating Profit stood at Rs 440.74 crore for the quarter. SBT had recorded an Operating Profit of Rs 1360.03 crore for the nine month period ending December 2016 as against Rs 1250.86 crore for the same period of the previous year, showing a YoY growth of 8.73 percent.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

SBT net loss touches Rs 67.76 crore in Q3

Net NPA stood at 8.03 percent as on December 31 2016. The Operating Profit stood at Rs 440.74 crore for the quarter. SBT had recorded an Operating Profit of Rs 1360.03 crore for the nine month period ending December 2016 as against Rs 1250.86 crore for the same period of the previous year, showing a YoY growth of 8.73 percent.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
SBT net loss touches Rs 67.76 crore in Q3
Public sector State Bank of Travancore (SBT) has recorded a Net loss of Rs 67.76 crore for the quarter ending December, 2016. Due to higher provisions for NPA (including additional prudential provisions) and taxation, the Bank reported a Net loss of Rs 67.76 crore for the third quarter, an SBT press release said.

Net NPA stood at 8.03 percent as on December 31 2016. The Operating Profit stood at Rs 440.74 crore for the quarter. SBT had recorded an Operating Profit of Rs 1360.03 crore for the nine month period ending December 2016 as against Rs 1250.86 crore for the same period of the previous year, showing a YoY growth of 8.73 percent.

Due to higher provisions for NPA (including additional prudential provisions) and taxation the Bank reported a Net loss of Rs 1398.34 crore for the nine month period ending December 2016.

Other income grew by Rs 437.85 Crore (59.69 percent), from Rs 733.58 Crore to Rs 1171.43 crore as on December 31, 2016, for the nine month period ended YoY, on the back of robust growth in profit from Treasury operations.

Total Deposits grew by Rs 12,905 crore YoY, mainly driven by CASA growth of Rs 9,241 crore representing 72 percent of Total deposit growth. "The Bank has been consistently replacing high cost deposits and bulk deposits with retail deposits to cut interest costs.

SBT's Current and Savings (CASA) deposits ratio stood at 36.42 percent as on December 2016 as against 31.89 percent as on Dec 2015. The high cost deposit and bulk deposits came down sharply from 10.13 percent to 7.19 percent (YoY), Sasikumar C R, Managing Director, SBT, said.

Tags  Public sector State Bank of Travancore Net loss

Related Stories

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.