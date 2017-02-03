HSIL net profit down 33.6% to Rs 26.51 cr in Oct-Dec quarter

Sanitaryware manufacturer HSIL reported a decline of 33.59 percent in its standalone net profit at Rs 26.51 crore for the December quarter.

It had posted a standalone net profit of Rs 39.92 crore in the October-December quarter a year-ago, HSIL said in a BSE filing.

Its total income during the period under review was also down 1.34 percent at Rs 519.42 crore as against Rs 526.51 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal HSIL's total expenses during the period was up 3.46 percent to Rs 474.37 crore as against Rs 458.50 crore.

Shares of HSIL today settled at 294.05 apiece on BSE, up 0.39 percent from its previous closing.