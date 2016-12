SRTY reported 2QFY17 PAT of Rs 482mn against our estimate of Rs 500mn. While both top line and margins were below our estimates, lower than expected tax outflow helped limit the miss at PAT level. Although we remain convinced that TVS Srichakra is one of the best companies in the domestic tyre segment, we see limited upside from current levels, given a) steep run up in share prices over last few months (+38% in last six months), b) impact of demonetisation and c) increase in rubber prices. Consequently we downgrade the stock to Hold with a target price of Rs 3,175.





Outlook