Dec 21, 2016, 04.09 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Persistent Systems with a target price of Rs 690 in its research report dated December 19, 2016.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Hold Persistent Systems; target of Rs 690: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Persistent Systems with a target price of Rs 690 in its research report dated December 19, 2016.
, ICICIdirect.com |
To read the full report click here
Sudip Bandopadhyay, Market Expert feels that Persi
On November 25, 2016 Nordea Emerging Market Equity
Persistent Systems Ltd has informed BSE that Dr. A
Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended accumulate rat
ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Persistent
ICICI Direct expects USD to gain supports at lower
According to ICICIdirect, Nifty is likely to open