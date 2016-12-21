Hold Persistent Systems; target of Rs 690: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Persistent Systems with a target price of Rs 690 in its research report dated December 19, 2016.
Dec 21, 2016

Hold Persistent Systems; target of Rs 690: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Persistent Systems with a target price of Rs 690 in its research report dated December 19, 2016.

Hold Persistent Systems; target of Rs 690: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Persistent Systems
We attended the Persistent systems (PERSYS) investor meet where company showcased its digital service offerings through live “HACKATHONS” to demos presenting multiple use-cases around block-chain technology, VEGA platform which Persistent would be using for digital transformation of banks. Persistent attracted good talents in last 1 ½ year mainly to beef up its leadership team to ride the digital transformation wave. IBM alliance (30% of revenues) could led the growth for Persistent that too mainly related to IBM Watson IoT deal which took-off in Jan 2016 with quarterly run-rate of US$ 12-13 million. Management highlighted that Enterprise (28% of revenues) and IP (30% of revenues) would continue to drive the growth going ahead.  

Outlook
Persistent’s improving business mix towards IP-led & enterprise and focus on key top accounts makes it a good play in the ongoing technology disruption in industry. We maintain our HOLD rating since Persistent needs to up its ante on sustainable revenue growth and favourable margin profile. We estimate Persistent could report rupee, earnings CAGR of 20.8%, 9.9% in FY16-FY18E.   

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

To read the full report click here

