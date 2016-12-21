Hold Persistent Systems; target of Rs 690: ICICI Direct

We attended the Persistent systems (PERSYS) investor meet where company showcased its digital service offerings through live “HACKATHONS” to demos presenting multiple use-cases around block-chain technology, VEGA platform which Persistent would be using for digital transformation of banks. Persistent attracted good talents in last 1 ½ year mainly to beef up its leadership team to ride the digital transformation wave. IBM alliance (30% of revenues) could led the growth for Persistent that too mainly related to IBM Watson IoT deal which took-off in Jan 2016 with quarterly run-rate of US$ 12-13 million. Management highlighted that Enterprise (28% of revenues) and IP (30% of revenues) would continue to drive the growth going ahead.





Outlook