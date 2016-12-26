Hold Maharashtra Seamless; target of Rs 240: ICICI Direct

Maharashtra Seamless reported a good set of Q2FY17 numbers. The topline broadly came in line with our estimate while EBITDA and PAT came in higher than our estimate. The seamless pipes sales volume for the quarter came in at 43264 tonne (up 12.4% YoY, down 1.7% QoQ) marginally lower than our estimate of 46750 tonne. The ERW sales volume registered a healthy increase of 30.3% QoQ to 17591 tonne, higher than our estimate of 15000 tonne. Total pipes sales volume came in at 60855 tonne (our estimate: 61750 tonne) Gross income from operations were at Rs 337.4 crore. After adjusting for excise, net operating income was at Rs 304.9 crore (up 16.3% YoY, 5.7% QoQ), broadly in line with our estimate of Rs 312.8 crore EBITDA was at Rs 59.4 crore (up 103.4% QoQ), higher than our estimate of Rs 34.6 crore. Lower operating cost per tonne of Rs 40342/tonne (down 14.5% YoY, 10.5% QoQ) aided margin expansion during the quarter. Other income came in at Rs 19.3 crore, higher than our estimate of Rs 16.2 crore. Hence, PAT came in at Rs 38.8 crore (up 921.1% YoY, 62.3% QoQ), higher than our estimate: Rs 22.0 crore.





Outlook