Dec 26, 2016, 04.57 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Maharashtra Seamless with a target price of Rs 240 in its research report dated December 21, 2016.
Hold Maharashtra Seamless; target of Rs 240: ICICI Direct
