West Coast Paper Mills Ltd (WCPML), incorporated in 1955 is the flagship company of S.K. Bangur group. The company is among India’s top five paper & paper board’s manufacturer in terms of total capacity of 320000 mtpa. WCPML operates in two business segments; Paper/Paperboard (including Duplex Board) at Dandeli and Telecommunication Cables at Mysore. The company also has Wind Mills of 1.75MW capacity in Tamilnadu for power generation. WCPML has a share of 10% in the domestic uncoated paper market.



Outlook





WCPML is currently manufacturing close to full capacity and operating margins have improved to 17.8% in H1FY17. The company plans to become debt free in next two years and expects 5% hike in paper products which will improve revenue growth going forward. We value the company on the basis of EV/EBIDTA of 4.0x of FY18e EBIDTA and recommend a BUY with the target price of Rs.169.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.