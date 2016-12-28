Buy Vaibhav Global; target of Rs 353: Nirmal Bang

Nirmal Bang's research report on Vaibhav Global





Vaibhav Global Ltd (VGL) is undergoing various headwinds like restructuring of its back end operations, aggressive competition from a new player leading to change in VGL’s strategy and approach, since last two years. Since then, VGL has taken various steps including introduction of Budget pay (EMI), allowed return of goods, launch of mobile app. Due to intense completion VGL lost market share to its competitor and hence was posting decline in volumes for past 4 quarters however in Q2FY17, the company showed early signs of recovery and posted 5.4% volume growth in TV sales. Web sales still continue to decline. We believe the company is now at a level playing field as it has completed all its restructuring and offers same kind of services as its competitor but at a lower average selling price. VGL’s business model involves high fixed cost (cost of channel, employees, inventory etc) which makes it vulnerable in difficult times however benefits much more in improving times. The management has guided for low double digit growth in 2HFY17 (against 7.6% decline in 1HFY17) which we believe will directly translate to profitability.



Outlook

We continue to like the asset light business model of VGL and we believe that company has reached an inflection point. We like the proactive management. We expect the company to report muted volumes in FY17 however show improvement from FY18. Due to fixed cost heavy business model, we expect EBITDA margins to increase higher. VGL is trading at a PE of 13.1x on our FY18E earnings which we believe gives an attractive opportunity. We recommend BUY on the stock with a target price of Rs 353 (18x FY18E).