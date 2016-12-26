Buy Torrent Pharma; target of Rs 1665: Edelweiss

Dec 26, 2016, 04.55 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Edelweiss is bullish on Torrent Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1665 in its research report dated December 20, 2016.
, Edelweiss |
To read the full report click here
Torrent Pharmaceuticals shares surged 4.4 percent
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends sel
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends sel
The company had posted a net profit after tax, min
Edelweiss recommended hold rating on DEN Networks
Edelweiss is bullish on Coal India has recommended