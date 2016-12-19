Buy Technocraft Industries; target of Rs 433: Axis Securities

Axis securities is bullish on Technocraft Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 433 in its research report dated December 16, 2016.
Dec 19, 2016, 03.49 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Technocraft Industries; target of Rs 433: Axis Securities

Axis securities is bullish on Technocraft Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 433 in its research report dated December 16, 2016.

Buy Technocraft Industries; target of Rs 433: Axis Securities

Axis securities is bullish on Technocraft Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 433 in its research report dated December 16, 2016.

, Axis Securities Limited |

Axis Securities' research report on Technocraft Industries

Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd (TIIL)’s revenues and earnings (standalone) for Q2FY17 increased 18.8% Y-o-Y and 29.3% Y-o-Y to Rs 203 Cr and Rs 28 Cr respectively. Margin for Q2FY17 contracted 1.1 percentage points to 18.8%on account of higher trading purchases. Revenues from scaffoldings business grew 42.6% Y-o-Y to Rs 95 Cr while fabric division delivered a growth of 63% Y-o-Y to Rs 19 Cr in Q2FY17. On segmental basis, contribution of scaffoldings and fabric segment increased to 37.7%/ 7.5% in Q2FY17 V/s32.6%/5.7% respectively in Q2FY16.

Outlook
Fabrics division’s results are showing improvement since last two quarters and has reported positive EBIT as against negative EBIT for FY15 and FY16. In scaffoldings business, the company has most of the necessary approvals & licenses necessary in USA and Europe and is preferred supplier to major international scaffolding companies. Considering growth of scaffoldings business and turnaround of fabrics division, we revise our SOTP target price to Rs 433 (previous target of Rs 374/share).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags  Technocraft Industries (India) Axis Securities Buy

