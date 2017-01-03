Buy Solar Industries; target of Rs 901: KR Choksey

Solar Industries India Ltd (SIIL) is India’s largest manufacturer of industrial explosives and initiating systems with a domestic market share of 23% and a presence in global markets. SIIL has 25 manufacturing facilities across eight states in India with four manufacturing units in overseas and a distribution network in more than 42 countries. While 80% of industrial explosives consumption is in the mining industry, rest 20% in infrastructure, explosives industry should turn out to be the biggest beneficiary of the anticipated revival in the economic activities.





Outlook