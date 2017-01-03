Jan 03, 2017, 05.38 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
KR Choksey is bullish on Solar Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 901 in its research report dated December 29, 2016.
Buy Solar Industries; target of Rs 901: KR Choksey
