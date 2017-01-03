Buy Solar Industries; target of Rs 901: KR Choksey

KR Choksey is bullish on Solar Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 901 in its research report dated December 29, 2016.
Jan 03, 2017

KR Choksey's research report on Solar Industries
Solar Industries India Ltd (SIIL) is India’s largest manufacturer of industrial explosives and initiating systems with a domestic market share of 23% and a presence in global markets. SIIL has 25 manufacturing facilities across eight states in India with four manufacturing units in overseas and a distribution network in more than 42 countries. While 80% of industrial explosives consumption is in the mining industry, rest 20% in infrastructure, explosives industry should turn out to be the biggest beneficiary of the anticipated revival in the economic activities.

Outlook
We have valued Solar Industries Limited common stock on PE terminology and have assigned a PE multiple of 30x. SIIL over the last two years (FY15, FY16) has traded at an average forward PE of 26x. Considering its foray in defense, significant entry barriers, increasing mining & infrastructure activities and increasing penetration overseas should prove a substantial value trigger for SIIL. We value the company at 30X FY19E earnings of INR 30.03 and initiate with “BUY” recommendation arriving at a target price of INR 901. At CMP of INR 659, SIIL trades at 30.9x FY17E EPS of INR 21.3, 25.7x FY18E EPS of INR 25.7 and 21.9x FY19E EPS of INR 30.03.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Solar Industries India Buy KR Choksey

Buy Solar Industries; target of Rs 901: KR Choksey

