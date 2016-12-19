Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 127: Geojit BNP Paribas

Geojit BNP Paribas' research report on PNC Infratech





PNC’s order book stands at Rs 5,339cr which is 2.7x trailing twelve month revenue this will definitely portray the revenue growth in the coming years. Total order intake in Q2FY17 declined by 36% YoY as the awarding of projects have slowed due to the recent reforms of awarding the projects only if 90% of land is acquired. On the other hand, PNC has received LOA for it HAM (Hybrid Annuity Project) of Rs 881cr which (not included in current order book) provide strong visibility & opportunity to PNC to build up order book. We expect progress in awarding new road projects by MoRTH, NHAI from H2FY17 onwards and will drive order book by 18% CAGR over FY16-18E.



Outlook

The robust order book of 2.7x TTM and the opportunities in road segments provides visibility to future revenue growth. We expect revenue & PBT to grow at a CAGR of 14% & 23% respectively over FY16-18E. We value standalone business at a PE of 13x (earlier 14x) FY18E earnings and BOT projects at 1x P/B to arrive at SOTP price target of Rs 127 with BUY rating.