Dec 19, 2016, 04.22 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Geojit BNP Paribas is bullish on PNC Infratech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 127 in its research report dated December 16, 2016.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 127: Geojit BNP Paribas
Geojit BNP Paribas is bullish on PNC Infratech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 127 in its research report dated December 16, 2016.
, Geojit BNP Paribas |
To read the full report click here
ICICI Direct is bullish on PNC Infratech has recom
PNC Infratech has informed that Shri Dharam Veer S
PNC Infratech has informed that Sunil Chawla, Nomi
PNC Infratech has informed about Outcome of Board
Geojit BNP Paribas recommended hold rating on V-Gu
Geojit BNP Paribas is bullish on Tata Motors has r
Geojit BNP Paribas is bullish on Larsen & Toubro h