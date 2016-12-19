Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 127: Geojit BNP Paribas

Geojit BNP Paribas is bullish on PNC Infratech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 127 in its research report dated December 16, 2016.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Recommendations

Dec 19, 2016, 04.22 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 127: Geojit BNP Paribas

Geojit BNP Paribas is bullish on PNC Infratech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 127 in its research report dated December 16, 2016.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 127: Geojit BNP Paribas

Geojit BNP Paribas is bullish on PNC Infratech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 127 in its research report dated December 16, 2016.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 2 Comments

(more)

, Geojit BNP Paribas |

Geojit BNP Paribas' research report on PNC Infratech

PNC’s order book stands at Rs 5,339cr which is 2.7x trailing twelve month revenue this will definitely portray the revenue growth in the coming years. Total order intake in Q2FY17 declined by 36% YoY as the awarding of projects have slowed due to the recent reforms of awarding the projects only if 90% of land is acquired. On the other hand, PNC has received LOA for it HAM (Hybrid Annuity Project) of Rs 881cr which (not included in current order book) provide strong visibility & opportunity to PNC to build up order book. We expect progress in awarding new road projects by MoRTH, NHAI from H2FY17 onwards and will drive order book by 18% CAGR over FY16-18E.

Outlook
The robust order book of 2.7x TTM and the opportunities in road segments provides visibility to future revenue growth. We expect revenue & PBT to grow at a CAGR of 14% & 23% respectively over FY16-18E. We value standalone business at a PE of 13x (earlier 14x) FY18E earnings and BOT projects at 1x P/B to arrive at SOTP price target of Rs 127 with BUY rating.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

To read the full report click here

Tags  PNC Infratech Geojit BNP Paribas Buy

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 127: Geojit BNP Paribas
Violi
New Member
0 Followers
PNC Infratech

Price when posted: BSE: Rs105.50 ( 0.43 % ), NSE: Rs. 105.00 ( -0.62 % )

first, geojit pnb paribas to decide what will be its target. then talk about the fate of others.
  3 replies

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login