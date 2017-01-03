Buy Petronet LNG; target of Rs 411: Motilal Oswal

Spot LNG prices in Asia-Pacific increased from USD 4.2/mmbtu in May 2016 to USD8.0 in December 2016 and as much as USD9.2 for February delivery. As a result, LNG import in November declined to 1.5mmt, 5% below monthly import in 1HFY17. However, import in November was still 15% higher YoY. Consequently, Petronet’s stock price has declined 8% this month. However, we believe that LNG prices would correct soon, and see the recent sharp fall in the stock price as an excellent investment opportunity.





Outlook