Buy Petronet LNG; target of Rs 411: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Petronet LNG





Spot LNG prices in Asia-Pacific increased from USD4.2/mmbtu in May 2016 to USD8.0 in December 2016 and as much as USD9.2 for February delivery. As a result, LNG import in November declined to 1.5mmt, 5% below monthly import in 1HFY17. However, import in November was still 15% higher YoY. Consequently, Petronet’s stock price has declined ~8% this month. However, we believe that LNG prices would correct soon, and see the recent sharp fall in the stock price as an excellent investment opportunity.



Outlook

Petronet completed its 5mmtpa expansion at Dahej at a cost of INR 20b. Any green field LNG terminal of 5mmtpa would cost INR 50b. This makes Dahej the cheapest alternative available to the consumers. We value Petronet using DCF and a WACC of 12%. With a target price of INR 411, we have a Buy rating on the stock.