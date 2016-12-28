Buy Petronet LNG; target of Rs 411: Motilal Oswal

Dec 28, 2016, 03.50 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Petronet LNG; target of Rs 411: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Petronet LNG has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 411 in its research report dated December 26, 2016.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Petronet LNG

Spot LNG prices in Asia-Pacific increased from USD4.2/mmbtu in May 2016 to USD8.0 in December 2016 and as much as USD9.2 for February delivery. As a result, LNG import in November declined to 1.5mmt, 5% below monthly import in 1HFY17. However, import in November was still 15% higher YoY. Consequently, Petronet’s stock price has declined ~8% this month. However, we believe that LNG prices would correct soon, and see the recent sharp fall in the stock price as an excellent investment opportunity.

Outlook
Petronet completed its 5mmtpa expansion at Dahej at a cost of INR 20b. Any green field LNG terminal of 5mmtpa would cost INR 50b. This makes Dahej the cheapest alternative available to the consumers. We value Petronet using DCF and a WACC of 12%. With a target price of INR 411, we have a Buy rating on the stock.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags  Petronet LNG Motilal Oswal Buy

