Buy Petronet LNG; target of Rs 411: Motilal Oswal

Dec 28, 2016, 03.50 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Motilal Oswal is bullish on Petronet LNG has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 411 in its research report dated December 26, 2016.
, Motilal Oswal |
To read the full report click here
Since procurement and sales are pre-decided by lon
Citi is neutral on Tata Steel with target at Rs 45
Amit Gupta, Head- Derivatives at ICICIdirect is of
Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com is of the view
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view
Motilal Oswal is bullish on Gateway Distriparks ha
Yogesh Mehta of Motilal Oswal is of the view that