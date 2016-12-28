Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 711: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Persistent Systems





We attended Persistent’s (PSYS) analyst meet. Key takeaways: Huge addressable market opportunity (like IoT at USD 120 bn by 2018), edge/ thrust on new technologies (IoT, Analytics, Blockchainetc), expertise in high growth EDT (28% revenue) offerings, and steady outlook for IP revenue (28% share) to drive earnings growth. We believe these coupled with an agile structure and strong partnerships will strengthen its leadership foothold in next generation services.



Outlook

We expect USD revenue CAGR of ~21% over FY16-18, driven by momentum in IBM deal and EDT. Our FY17E/FY18E EPS stands at Rs 38/47. Our TP stands at Rs 711 (15x FY18E EPS). Given 16% upside from CMP of Rs 613, we rate the stock as BUY (vs. HOLD earlier). Stock trades at 16x/13x FY17E/FY18E EPS.