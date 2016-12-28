Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 711: Axis Direct

Dec 28, 2016, 03.17 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Axis Direct is bullish on Persistent Systems has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 711 in its research report dated December 26, 2016.
, Axis Securities Limited |
To read the full report click here
Sudip Bandopadhyay, Market Expert feels that Persi
ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Persistent
On November 25, 2016 Nordea Emerging Market Equity
Persistent Systems Ltd has informed BSE that Dr. A
Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended accumulate rat
Axis Direct is bullish on Glenmark Pharma has reco
Axis securities is bullish on Technocraft Industri