Axis Direct is bullish on Persistent Systems has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 711 in its research report dated December 26, 2016.
Dec 28, 2016, 03.17 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 711: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Persistent Systems

We attended Persistent’s (PSYS) analyst meet. Key takeaways: Huge addressable market opportunity (like IoT at USD 120 bn by 2018), edge/ thrust on new technologies (IoT, Analytics, Blockchainetc), expertise in high growth EDT (28% revenue) offerings, and steady outlook for IP revenue (28% share) to drive earnings growth. We believe these coupled with an agile structure and strong partnerships will strengthen its leadership foothold in next generation services.

Outlook
We expect USD revenue CAGR of ~21% over FY16-18, driven by momentum in IBM deal and EDT. Our FY17E/FY18E EPS stands at Rs 38/47. Our TP stands at Rs 711 (15x FY18E EPS). Given 16% upside from CMP of Rs 613, we rate the stock as BUY (vs. HOLD earlier). Stock trades at 16x/13x FY17E/FY18E EPS.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

