Buy Kaveri Seed; target of Rs 489: Motilal Oswal

Dec 21, 2016, 04.15 PM

Motilal Oswal's research report on Kaveri Seed
Kaveri Seed Company’s (KSCL) revenue increased 2% to INR678m (est. of INR 1,261m, not adjusted for Ind-AS) in 2QFY17 from INR663m in the year-ago period. EBITDA stood at INR34m (est. of INR14m), as against INR (446)m in 2QFY16, and margins thus came in at 34%. Adjusted PAT stood at INR77m, as against INR (482)m in 2QFY16. For 1HFY17, cotton seed volumes declined 4% YoY to 5.4m packets, rice seed volumes fell 8% YoY to 6.1mt, while maize seed volumes increased 30% YoY to 8.1mt.

Outlook
With all headwinds now behind, majority write-offs already taken, improved outlook for cotton acreage and clarity over distribution of cash in hand, we raise our earnings estimates by 14%/11% for FY17/FY18 and target P/E multiple to 15x (prior: 14x). We expect FY18 to bounce back sharply (with revenue/PAT growth of 20.5%/25%) and FY19 to continue witnessing healthy growth pace. We roll over to September-18 EPS estimates and upgrade to Buy with a target price of INR 489.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

To read the full report click here

Tags  Kaveri Seed Company Buy Motilal Oswal

