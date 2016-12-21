Buy Kaveri Seed; target of Rs 489: Motilal Oswal

Kaveri Seed Company’s (KSCL) revenue increased 2% to INR678m (est. of INR 1,261m, not adjusted for Ind-AS) in 2QFY17 from INR663m in the year-ago period. EBITDA stood at INR34m (est. of INR14m), as against INR (446)m in 2QFY16, and margins thus came in at 34%. Adjusted PAT stood at INR77m, as against INR (482)m in 2QFY16. For 1HFY17, cotton seed volumes declined 4% YoY to 5.4m packets, rice seed volumes fell 8% YoY to 6.1mt, while maize seed volumes increased 30% YoY to 8.1mt.





Outlook