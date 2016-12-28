Buy Karnataka Bank; target of Rs 136: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital is bullish on Karnataka Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 136 in its research report dated December 26, 2016.
Dec 28, 2016, 03.12 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Karnataka Bank; target of Rs 136: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital is bullish on Karnataka Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 136 in its research report dated December 26, 2016.

Buy Karnataka Bank; target of Rs 136: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital is bullish on Karnataka Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 136 in its research report dated December 26, 2016.

Arihant Capital's research report on Karnataka Bank

Bank has collected in total Rs 7000 cr post demonetization, of which Rs 1000 cr are in form of loan credit, Rs 5000 cr in savings deposits and Rs 1000 cr in form of term deposits. About 40% of the deposits are expected to stay in the system. Bank sees slowdown in the industries and there is no credit pick up due to cash collection. Cash crunch pain is witnessed in SME and labour oriented industries with respect to salaries.

Outlook
Considering the above we have reduced our target price for the stock to Rs 136 per share at 1.0(x) to its FY 18E ABV. At CMP of Rs 110 the stock is available at P/E and P/ABV multiple of 6.2(x) and 0.8(x) respectively, to its FY 18E. We maintain ‘BUY’ rating for the stock and expect pick up from Q4 FY 17.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

