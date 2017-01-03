Buy Indian Bank; target of Rs 275: ICICI Direct

Among mid-sized PSU banks, Indian Bank is well placed with superior fundamentals given its relative strength with strong low cost deposit (33.6%), ability to generate higher NIMs (2.64%) and healthy capital base (14.3%). With relatively lower exposure to stressed sectors and higher exposure to SEBs, which have been largely restructured, Indian Bank is better compared to peers in asset quality terms. Adequate capital (Tier-I - 12.8%) will enable the bank to grow its balance sheet without any adverse dilution, which remains a key positive for long-term investors.





The demonetisation drive is expected to benefit banks in terms of higher deposits and treasury gains. Indian Bank, owing to healthy branch network of 2597 branches is expected to be one of the beneficiaries. Treasury gains could positively impact FY17E PAT by 12-18%.





Outlook