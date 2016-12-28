Buy Glenmark Pharma; target of Rs 1100: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Glenmark Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1100 in its research report dated December 27, 2016.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Recommendations

Dec 28, 2016, 03.25 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Glenmark Pharma; target of Rs 1100: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Glenmark Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1100 in its research report dated December 27, 2016.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Buy Glenmark Pharma; target of Rs 1100: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Glenmark Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1100 in its research report dated December 27, 2016.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

(more)

, Axis Securities Limited |

Axis Direct's research report on Glenmark Pharma

Glenmark’s (GNP) strategic blueprint highlights good progress on its R&D pipeline (complex gx, specialty & novel). It plans to scale-up its complex gx portfolio via strengthening derma, respiratory (gAdvair expected to be filed in CY18) pipeline and recently in-licensed deals (for gAbraxane, etc). It plans to file 9 NDA/ BLA across its specialty and novel pipeline with focus on respiratory, oncology and derma. While GNP’s R&D expenses have scaled up from 6% in FY12 to 10.4% in H1FY17 (over USD 500mn), it expects out-licensing deals/ income to pick up which would help in funding its specialty & novel R&D pipeline.

Outlook
Despite sector headwinds, GNP’s improved visibility on R&D initiatives positions it for 15-20% rev. growth coupled with margin expansion. We thus raise TP to Rs 1,100 (20x Sep’18E EPS; 19x earlier). BUY.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

To read the full report click here

Tags  Glenmark Pharma Axis Direct Buy

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Buy Glenmark Pharma; target of Rs 1100: Axis Direct

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login