Buy Gateway Distriparks; target of Rs 313: Motilal Oswal

Jan 03, 2017, 05.30 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Motilal Oswal is bullish on Gateway Distriparks has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 313 in its research report dated December 27, 2016.
, Motilal Oswal |
To read the full report click here
Motilal Oswal is bullish on Gateway Distriparks ha
Gateway Distriparks Ltd has informed BSE that the
Motilal Oswal is bullish on Petronet LNG has recom
Yogesh Mehta, Associate Vice President- PCG Adviso
Watch the interview of Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigu
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.