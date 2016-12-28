Buy Gateway Distriparks; target of Rs 313: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Gateway Distriparks has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 313 in its research report dated December 27, 2016.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Recommendations

Dec 28, 2016, 03.31 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Gateway Distriparks; target of Rs 313: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Gateway Distriparks has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 313 in its research report dated December 27, 2016.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Buy Gateway Distriparks; target of Rs 313: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Gateway Distriparks has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 313 in its research report dated December 27, 2016.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

(more)

, Motilal Oswal |

Motilal Oswal's research report on Gateway Distriparks

Gateway Distriparks Limited (GDPL) is an integrated logistics player. Together with its subsidiaries, it has a presence in key verticals like Rail, Container Freight Station (CFS), and Cold Chain. Its subsidiary, Gateway Rail Freight (GRFL) is India’s largest private sector Container Train Operator (CTO), with 5% market share. GDPL is one of India’s largest CFS players, with significant market share in JNPT and Chennai port. Another subsidiary, Snowman Logistics is the largest Cold Chain player in India, with a capacity of 98,500 pallets.

Outlook
GDPL trades at 20x FY18E and 16.3x FY19E earnings (adjusted for Blackstone’s 49% stake in GRFL), which we believe makes the stock attractive, given 460bp RoE improvement over FY16-19E. We arrive at a TP of INR 313 (upside of 35%), valuing CFS business at 12x FY19E earnings, 40% stake in Snowman at 50% discount to market value, and rail segment at 15x FY19E EV/EBITDA (premium to Concor). Maintain Buy.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

To read the full report click here

Tags  Gateway Distriparks Motilal Oswal Buy

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Buy Gateway Distriparks; target of Rs 313: Motilal Oswal

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login