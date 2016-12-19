Buy D-Link India; target of Rs 150: ICICI Direct

ICICI direct is bullish on D-Link India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 150 in its research report dated December 16, 2016.
Dec 19, 2016, 03.47 PM

Buy D-Link India; target of Rs 150: ICICI Direct

ICICI direct is bullish on D-Link India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 150 in its research report dated December 16, 2016.

Buy D-Link India; target of Rs 150: ICICI Direct

ICICI direct is bullish on D-Link India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 150 in its research report dated December 16, 2016.

ICICI Direct's research report on D-Link India

We met the management of D-Link India to better understand the overall opportunity that lies to be tapped with the economy moving closer to digitization. D-Link continues to be the market leader in the Modems, Wireless LAN, Routers and Switches space which would help the company make a vital contribution in the ongoing digitization drive. It has been able to maintain its No-1. Spot in the Switching market with a 42.0% market share in terms of port wise shipment. The company also maintains its leadership share in the wireless segment, holding no. 1 position in both unit wise shipment & revenue with 49% & 31% market share.

Outlook
The broad market correction seems to have impacted the stock despite a good fundamental show by the company. Owing to this, the stock is now available at throwaway valuations of 9.0x FY18E EPS. We remain bullish on the company’s fundamental performance and believe the company to be a vital contributor to the government’s vision of pan-India internet connectivity owing to its wide product portfolio. Team F1 Networks continue to post improved financials and has been consolidated into our estimates. We value the stock at at 14x FY18E EPS of Rs 10.7 and arrive at a revised target price of Rs 150 and maintain BUY.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

