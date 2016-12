Buy Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 1050: Motilal Oswal

20 states in the US filed a civil lawsuit against six generic pharma companies, alleging that they conspired on pricing for generic drugs – Doxycycline Hyclate Delayed Release (antibiotic for respiratory tract infection) and Glyburide (oraldiabetes medicine). Indian company Aurobindo Pharma (ARBP) was among these six companies.





Outlook

At its CMP, ARBP trades at 16x FY17E and 14x FY18E, which is at >25% discount to peers. Valuation gap is expected to narrow given the company’s improving profitability, earnings growth trajectory (19% CAGR till FY19E) and free cash flow. ARBP remains one of our top picks in the sector with a TP of INR1,050, based on 20x 1HFY19E PER.