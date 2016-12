In Q2FY17, the gas division recorded revenues of Rs. 639.41 crs and volumes of 470587 MT. The volumes comprise of 14683 distribution (vs 12600 MT in Q2FY16), 252254 MT) and 203650 MT of sourcing (vs 127700 MT). revenues for the gas and liquid division stood at Rs. 1342.23 crs ($198 m) and Rs. 74.75 crs ($11 m) respectively. The gas v in H1FY17.



Outlook

The stock presently trades at 36.1x FY17e EPS of Rs. 3.93 and 28x FY18e EPS of Rs. 5.06. In light of company’s rapid profit growth even in troubled market conditions, it is not unsafe to assume that the company would exploit its ongoing expansion programs to the maximum. The permission to handle explosives at Pipavav port can pave way for higher profitability, and with negotiations underway, it could soon return to higher capacity utilizations. However, given the present market conditions (read: demonetization) and likely delay in GST implementation, the company surpassing its peak sales of nearly Rs. 50 bn remains a distant possibility for atleast next few years. Weighing odds, we reaffirm our previous rating of ‘accumulate’ with a revised target of Rs. 167 (previous target Rs. 141) based on 33xFY18e EPS over a period of 6 to 9 months.