The risks and rewards of investing in Delhi’s L-Zone

When the market is witnessing high levels of unsold inventory, investing in a new region has its own share of risks, notably, non-completion of projects, delayed delivery and absence of basic civic infrastructure. The upcoming L-Zone in Delhi is one such area. Despite problems, it is attracting buyers and investors.

“The National Capital Region (NCR) has some locations that buyers are best advised to avoid,” cautions Santosh Kumar, CEO of operations and international director at global property consulting firm, JLL India. “Delays in delivery, oversupply, speculation and infrastructure deficit, have been plaguing these markets, rendering them unsuitable for first-time home purchase,” he explains. The peripheral area of L-Zone has become highly speculative and buyers should stay away, he advises. “Moreover, there is also uncertainty about land reservations / demarcations,” he adds.

The average price in neighbouring Dwarka Expressway is Rs 4,600 per sq ft and in Dwarka, it is Rs 8,600 per sq ft. While some projects in the L-Zone have prices that are comparable to Dwarka, others have prices akin to that in Gurgaon. Developers are hopeful that prices will increase further, despite the slow market. “The area will soon become an important destination in the NCR,” says Abhishek Singh Goyat, director of Antriksh Group, predicting that rates will rise further.

Location and connectivity are advantages of L-Zone Located in south-west Delhi and spread across 22,840 hectares, L-Zone is the largest among Delhi’s 15 zones. It is expected to fulfil a significant part of the housing demand in the region. It is close to IGI Airport and strategically positioned between Dwarka sub-city and Gurgaon’s Dwarka Expressway.

“Many builders have acquired land in the upcoming L-Zone and are selling apartments in projects that will be delivered in the future,” says Ashish Anand, director of Gurgaon-based Neo Developers.

See also: Dwarka Expressway: Potential delayed but not denied?

What are the risks? The Delhi government has not yet enacted the land pooling policy, which has already been approved by the centre and notified. Once enacted, land owners in the L-Zone can submit their land to the DDA. The authorities will retain 40% of the total land area, for development of basic infrastructure, such as roads, drainage and other civic amenities. “The government may also increase the floor area ratio (a ratio that allows a certain percentage of an approved land to be developed into housing) in Delhi,” explains Goyat.

Delivery of completed apartments is likely to begin in 2019. “The area hasn’t seen much development. Developers who are announcing projects, are promising something that will take time to fulfil,” points out a broker working in the region, requesting anonymity.

Even if the projects are completed on time, buyers may find it difficult to settle down in the region, until necessary basic infrastructure is in place. Project-related risks also exist, reveal brokers from Gurgaon.

“No one really knows the status of land acquisition in the region. Developers have claimed that they have acquired land parcels. The government should verify these claims and buyers should also check, before investing their money into these projects,” says Pradeep Mishra, a Gurgaon-based broker.

What is the current status? While early buyers in the region could possibly benefit, they should scrutinise the project in which they intend to invest and check all the relevant documents. Moreover, the area will take at least four to five years to be ready for habitation. Consequently, buyers should take a decision, only after considering their requirements and the associated risks.

By: Housing.com/news