The quick cheat code for designing your teenager’s bedroom

Designing a room for your teen, is not as easy as designing one for a toddler. The transition phase from childhood to adolescence, is a time of confusion and discovery and a phase where peer pressure, appearance and romantic interests, are the focal points of teenagers’ lives.

Nevertheless, designing a teenager’s room, is also a fun task that will not only refurbish the room but will also get you closer to your teen. However, before you hit the store to get new décor pieces, to replace stuffed toys and cartoon posters, home owners should first sit down and talk to their teen.

Like most of us, teenagers need a space that they can call their own. Ideally, a teenager’s bedroom should not only be stylish, but also functional and should reflect their personality. Whether it is a girl’s bedroom or a boy’s, it should be a zone for them to relax, study and entertain friends.

How to choose a theme for the teenager’s bedroom Nowadays, children are very choosy about the things they want to be connected with. Before you redo their room, try to understand what your child relates to it could be sports, movie stars, cars, teen pop stars, gadgets, sitcoms, etc. The design, color combination, overall look of the room, textures and pattern, should reflect their personality.

Choosing the right theme, will help you to map out the best outcome. Abstract designs, bold colors, such as white, black, coral or blue, lend a classic look and are also age-appropriate. You can add a dash of colours and textures, not only through wall paints or wallpaper, but also through bed linen.

Design the room according to your child’s personality While you might not agree to all the whims and fancies of your teen, try to reach a common ground. You may rightly not agree to paint all four walls in black, but what you can do, is invest in bold accessories or textured floor mats.

Guide your child to choose what will look good and has a longer shelf life, rather than just telling them what cannot be done. You can also add a statement chair or wall decals, featuring their favorite band/artist or their favorite nature-inspired photograph. You can go shopping together, to pick up some cool junk stuff for their room.

Storage space in a teenager’s bedroom Invariably, your child is not going to put all the things where they belong. Keeping this in mind, you can help them to become more organised. Provide them with ample storage space in the bedroom, to take care of the chaotic mess. Involve them, while designing the storage spaces, so that they know that books are supposed to be on the shelf and dirty linen in the laundry bag.

Nurture their hobbies/interests Make space for them to develop their hobbies. Teens love eclectic décor and a little corner to place their favorite musical instrument or a classic chess board, will definitely bring a big smile to their face. Last, but not the least, look for stuff that is not only fun but also age-appropriate and sophisticated.

