The 5 step Christmas countdown

A few days more for Christmas and in a few weeks the year will come to a close. It is a good time to take a few minutes to reflect on the year that has passed and the year that is to come. It is also the time to slow down and the time to give back.

Step 1

One of the toughest things to do these days is to sit down and write a letter to a friend or to an old aunt. Yes, on paper with a pen… remember how that was done? There was a time, not very long ago, when we used to keep in touch with friends and relatives by writing letters. Now, with easier communication thanks to the email and Whatsapp, we don’t write those long newsy letters. So this festive season, buy an inland letter form (you get that in the Post Office nearest your home) and write a letter to an old school friend, a former teacher or a relative you have not heard from in a long while.

Step 2

Clean out your cupboards. When I say clean out, I mean just that. Take time to separate all the clothes that you have not worn for over a year, what you and the rest of the family have outgrown and don’t forget the shoes. Wash the clothes, if they smell of mold or moth balls, iron if necessary. Find a good charity and give these away. Believe me you will feel really good. Collect all the toys and books your children have outgrown and give that away as well. You could pass the word around that you are collecting old toys, colour pencils, crayons and books for charity and give it away to a children’s home.

Step 3

The third item on the Christmas countdown is a toughie. Thank a policeman! Yes, walk up to a policeman and thank him for being there. It is very easy to find fault with the police, but remember they do a thankless job and it only gets reported in the media if they make a mistake. Many good and courageous deeds have gone unsung and unnoticed. Recently, social media, carried visuals of policemen sleeping rough while on bandobast duty during the funeral of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

Step 4

Indian homes used to be well-known for their hospitality. But of late, a trend has emerged that people don’t invite others over as often as they used to. There are many reasons for this. The first of which is that there is no time as both husband and wife work and cooking a meal for someone becomes a chore. Again, it is easy to invite the popular people over, so this festive season, step outside your comfort zone and invite the office nerd home.

Step 5

Finally, start a food bank near your home. This idea is gaining currency through social media. It started in a town somewhere in the Middle East where families kept their leftover food in a working fridge which a grocery store owner left outside his store. A note on the fridge said that anyone in need could take what he wanted. People started leaving leftover food in the fridge, neatly packed and people who were hungry took the food. It might be a little difficult to implement anywhere in India, but a willing heart makes the way always.

So Merry Christmas and may the power go with you!

Nina Varghese for IndiaProperty.com

Image: https://pixabay.com/en/santa-claus-christmas-motif-fig-1819933/

By: indiaproperty.com