States told to promote CLSS scheme among teachers and paramilitary forces personnel

States and union territories across the country have been directed to promote the credit linked subsidy scheme among specific middle-class categories such as teachers, Anganwadi workers, paramilitary forces and state police departments.

They have also been asked to adopt 16 alternate innovative technologies for fast and quality construction of houses under the affordable housing in partnership (AHP) and in-situ slum rehabilitation (ISSR) verticals.

At a day-long national Workshop on National Consultation on Accelerating Implementation of Urban Missions-PMAY(Urban) that was inaugurated by Hardeep Singh Puri, minister of state for housing and urban affairs(I/C) in the Capital last week, states and union territories were told to implement necessary land reforms to ensure that beneficiaries have valid land document (land pattas/land title).

States/UTs were asked to adopt 16 alternate innovative modern, sustainable, green and disaster resistant technologies that have been identified and schedule of rates or SoR of seven technologies have already been issued.

The states/UTs are encouraged to adopt these technologies for fast and quality construction of houses under AHP and ISSR verticals, ministry sources said.



The ministry has also proposed to launch the Global Housing Construction Technology Challenge (GHCTC) to globally identify best technologies which are suitable for mass housing.



Through this challenge, all entrepreneurs, technology providers, institutions, academia and other stakeholders across the globe are proposed to be invited to contribute to the future of India's Housing Development.

The ministry has also proposed to conduct region/ statewide demonstration of technologies to explore and identify appropriate technologies as a way forward.

The states and union territories have also been directed to put in place a single window time-bound clearance system for layout approvals and building permissions besides being asked to share their respective roadmap with respect to slum redevelopment projects under ISSR.

The workshop was chaired by Durga Shankar Mishra, Secretary in the Ministry and was attended by nearly 170 participants including principal secretary (Urban Development) of states, state Mission Directors for SBM, Municipal commissioners and other officials of cities with population of 5 lakh and above, and of nearby cities of NCR area, as well as representatives from ministry partners.

Other strategies that states and UTs were asked to focus on were ISSR vertical using land as a resource with minimum relocation, make a model by leveraging value of the land.





Incentives like additional FAR and TDR should be given to make the ISSR projects viable. Rental accommodation must be provided to the slum dwellers while resettling them in ISSR projects.

States and UTs were also directed to prepare a land database to ensure availability of land and facilitate ease of implementation with respect to the affordable housing. They were also asked to converge their state's policies with new 8 PPP models and utilize suitably to promote affordable housing.

In order to facilitate cross learnings among states and union territories, presentations were made by States of Gujarat, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh wherein the ISSR and AHP verticals have shown good performance and are replicable models with State perspective and policy.

States emphasised on strategic planning with respect to the socio-economic, financial and engineering aspects to ensure that projects under these two verticals gain success.

The perspective of the private sector in affordable housing was also deliberated upon and was led by CREDAI and NAREDCO.

Since the launch of the Housing for All by 2022 mission on June 25, 2015, a total of 30.81 lakh houses across all verticals have been released under PMAY (Urban).

Currently, 15.65 lakh houses have been grounded of which about 4.13 lakh houses have been constructed and remaining are at different stages of construction.