SDMC provides high-tech ID cards to property tax payers

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), on December 21, 2016, started distributing unique property identification code (UPIC) cards to the 16 lakh property holders under its jurisdiction.

The UPIC cards have been provided with a QR (quick response) code that helps users of smart phones to directly link to the specific file of their property by scanning QR on their phone.

The civic authority’s officials, including mayor Shyam Sharma and commissioner Punit Goyal, launched the distribution of UPIC cards and a ‘Link Your Record’ scheme, at the SDMC’s headquarters. Commissioner Goel said that under the ‘Link Your Record’ scheme, all the records related to the property have been linked with the related UPIC number. A box called ‘link all your record’ appears on the property tax web page, to present payment details of earlier years. “This will enable the civic body to set the records straight and the assessees will not face any problems, thereafter,” he added.

The civic body will also provide e-pass books to property holders and come up with a mobile app, while also moving its demand and collection register online, said Sharma.

Among the total property holders in SDMC, four lakh pay taxes and they will be provided with the UPIC cards in the next couple of weeks. Around one lakh have already been provided these cards, said SDMC’s standing committee chairman, Shailender Singh Monti.

“The work on distribution of UPIC cards was affected, due to the delimitation of wards and changes in their numbers, but now it will be taken up in full swing. After providing UPIC cards to identified tax payers, we will move to bring the remaining property holders under the tax net,” he said.

By: Housing.com/news