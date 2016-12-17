Real Estate Act’s rules notified: What it means for buyers and builders

The union government of India recently notified the rules under the Real Estate Regulation Act, which will be applicable to the five union territories. Now, all the states are expected to notify their own rules, in the near future. However, the question that remains, is whether the rules will meet the expectations of home buyers and the realty sector.

Although numerous promises have been made over the years, not much has moved forward, from ideation to actual implementation of policies, asserts Rohit Poddar, managing director of Poddar Housing and Development Limited.

“A fair Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), should hold both, buyers and developers accountable and ensure transparency in the real estate development space. It will help developers to become more fiscally prudent and focus on delivery timelines. There is clearly a trust deficit between customers and developers and this trust deficit will hopefully, be bridged very soon, thereby, benefitting the entire industry,” adds Poddar.

Key features of the rules notified under the Real Estate Regulation Act Developers have to open an escrow account for all sales proceeds and use this account for all payments for the particular project. 70% of the money collected, has to remain in the escrow account, to facilitate all project-related expenses and the rest of the money can be taken out by the developer to use as they deem fit. There is an interest penalty for delayed possession that is imposed on the developer. Projects can only be launched, upon receiving the relevant approvals from the concerned authorities. These approvals have to be put up on the RERA website, along with all the pertinent project details and the project has to be approved by the regulatory authority. Customers can log onto the RERA website, to see the project’s details. Sale of properties will strictly be on the basis of carpet area. Any grievance/complaint has to be resolved by the state’s real estate regulatory authority, within 60 days. Can the RERA fulfil home buyers’ and builders’ expectations? Dhaval Ajmera, director of Ajmera Realty, feels that “Transparency and trust factor will automatically increase, as it will become mandatory for developers to post all information pertaining to the project’s plan, layout, government approvals, land title status, sub-contractors to the project and schedule for completion, with the state real estate regulatory authorities. This law will act as a regulator, to govern both residential and commercial real estate transactions.”

Tier-2 and tier-3 markets, where a lot of consumers have lost their money in the past, will again see a spurt in investments. Moreover, FII investment and FDI investment into real estate, will also grow.

While the notification of the rules, is definitely a step in the right direction, the success of the Real Estate Act, will depend on its implementation, maintains Boman Irani, vice-president of MCHI-CREDAI.

“However, we should always remember that this act is intended to safeguard the consumers and it should never be treated as a tool to only penalise people,” concludes Irani.

“RERA should be implemented in its true spirit and not become another centre for corruption, harassment and delays. The government should ensure speedy and correct implementation of the Act” Rohit Poddar, managing director of Poddar Housing and Development Limited. “RERA, is a blessing in disguise for the entire sector, as it will regularise the purchase process and improve transparency” Dhaval Ajmera, director of Ajmera Realty.By: Housing.com/news