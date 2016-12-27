Railways asks WB government to take charge of all ongoing and new projects

The Railways has sent a letter to the West Bengal government, stating that from now on, the state has to take responsibilities of all ongoing and upcoming projects of the suburban system, as well R
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

moneycontrol

Home » News » Real Estate

Source: Housing.com/news

Railways asks WB government to take charge of all ongoing and new projects

The Railways has sent a letter to the West Bengal government, stating that from now on, the state has to take responsibilities of all ongoing and upcoming projects of the suburban system, as well R

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Railways asks WB government to take charge of all ongoing and new projects

The Railways has sent a letter to the West Bengal government, stating that from now on, the state has to take responsibilities of all ongoing and upcoming projects of the suburban system, as well R

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

The Railways has sent a letter to the West Bengal government, stating that from now on, the state has to take responsibilities of all ongoing and upcoming projects of the suburban system, as well as Metro Railway.

According to a highly-placed source at the state secretariat Nabanna, the letter addressed to the chief secretary, the transport secretary and the urban development secretary, was sent last week from the Railways Works Planning Directorate. It stated that the Railways, in the last few years had incurred losses of around to Rs 15,000 crores, due to delays in projects including the Metro Rail project, which were either delayed or stalled because of various hindrances.

See also: Kolkata Metro Rail to be expanded by 14 kms, by 2018

In the letter, the Railways has asked the state government to take responsibility for the removal and rehabilitation of encroachers on its land, feasibility study of any proposed project and so on, the officer said. It has also proposed that the state can utilise funds meant for urban transport projects or can levy different forms of taxes and development fees, to release project costs, he said.

Incidentally, a couple of months ago, the centre had verbally given a similar proposal to the state government, which the latter had dismissed, the officer added.

By: Housing.com/news

Tags  Current News infrastructure new project ongoing project property Railways Railways Works Planning Directorate real estate suburban railway WB government west bengal West Bengal Metro Railway, Transforming India
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Railways asks WB government to take charge of all ongoing and new projects
raj456
New Member
0 Followers
buy

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login