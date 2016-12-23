PM Modi to lay foundation stone for Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link on December 24, 2016

Prime minister Narendra Modi, will lay the foundation stones for the much-delayed Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link and two metro projects DN Nagar-Mankhurd Metro-2B and the 32-km Wadala-Ghatkopar-Mulund-Thane-Kasarvadavali corridor, on December 24, 2016, in Mumbai. Apart from these, Modi will also lay foundation stones for flyovers at Kalanagar Junction and the Kurla-Vakola elevated road, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said, in a statement.

The 22-km-long and Rs 17,500-crore Trans-Harbour Link project, will connect south Mumbai with the mainland and will boost the development of the mainland and parts of Raigad District. The project’s completion deadline has been set at 2019.

The two metro corridors, on the other hand, are aimed at reducing overcrowding in suburban trains and relieving the city of its vehicular traffic woes, the MMRDA said. “The two flyovers at Kalanagar Junction, in Bandra one leading towards the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and the other approaching Bandra-Kurla Complex, are expected to provide seamless connectivity and also reduce traffic congestion,” it said.

By: Housing.com/news