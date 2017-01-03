NGT issues interim stay on Pune Metro construction

The National Green Tribunal’s (NGT’s) west zone bench, on January 2, 2017, comprising justice UD Salavi and Dr Ajay Deshpande, granted an interim stay on any kind of construction of the Pune Metro route R
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

moneycontrol

Home » News » Real Estate

Source: Housing.com/news

NGT issues interim stay on Pune Metro construction

The National Green Tribunal’s (NGT’s) west zone bench, on January 2, 2017, comprising justice UD Salavi and Dr Ajay Deshpande, granted an interim stay on any kind of construction of the Pune Metro route R

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

NGT issues interim stay on Pune Metro construction

The National Green Tribunal’s (NGT’s) west zone bench, on January 2, 2017, comprising justice UD Salavi and Dr Ajay Deshpande, granted an interim stay on any kind of construction of the Pune Metro route R

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
The National Green Tribunal’s (NGT’s) west zone bench, on January 2, 2017, comprising justice UD Salavi and Dr Ajay Deshpande, granted an interim stay on any kind of construction of the Pune Metro route corridor between Vanaz and Ramwadi, passing through the Mula-Mutha riverbed, said advocate Asim Sarode. Sarode had filed an Environmental Interest Litigation (EIL) in the NGT on May 26, 2016, on behalf of a group of prominent personalities from the city. He said directions have been given to add Maharashtra Metro Corporation in the array of respondents.

Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), which is the primary respondent, said that during the argument, the Government Resolution, passed by Maharashtra’s Urban Development Department, regarding the sanctions and establishment of Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (SPV) and direction to execute the metro work, was placed before the tribunal. The tribunal mentioned that since the process of registration of the SPV is currently being carried out and thus, not yet registered under the Companies Act, the SPV cannot be made a necessary party in the present application, the civic body said in a release.

See also: Prominent personalities file plea in NGT, against Pune Metro Rail route

“PMC’s advocate mentioned that the process of registration would be completed in 15 days,” it added.

It further stated that the tribunal directed the PMC not to construct in the prohibited zone of 1.7 kilometres on the left bank of the river, i.e., inside the Blue Line of the riverbed of Mula-Mutha till January 25, 2017.

“In the meantime, the work of planning, designing and approval can be processed further. The tribunal has not laid such restriction on presently ongoing geo-tech and topographical study being conducted on the other parts of the alignment, including the riverbed,” said the release.

A group of prominent personalities from the city had filed an EIL in the NGT against the Pune Metro Rail project, strongly objecting to the alignment of some portion of its route through riverbeds. Member of Parliament Anu Aga, architect Sarang Yadwadkar and Aarti Kirloskar, had filed the litigation through Sarode.

By: Housing.com/news

Tags  Current News Blue Line EIL environmental interest litigation interim stay Maharashtra Metro Corporation Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd Mula-Mutha riverbed National Green Tribunal NGT PMC property Pune Metro Pune Metro Rail Project Pune Municipal Corporation Ramwadi real estate Vanaz, Transforming India
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
NGT issues interim stay on Pune Metro construction
vidhyanegi8
6
New Member
2 Followers
Ducon Infratech

Price when posted: BSE: Rs. 61.70 NSE: Rs. 61.70

uc continued

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.