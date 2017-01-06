NGT asks ministry of environment to not act under new notification

A bench headed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) chairperson, justice Swatanter Kumar, on January 5, 2017, took the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) to task, for not ‘applying its mind’, while amending R
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

moneycontrol

Home » News » Real Estate

Source: Housing.com/news

NGT asks ministry of environment to not act under new notification

A bench headed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) chairperson, justice Swatanter Kumar, on January 5, 2017, took the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) to task, for not ‘applying its mind’, while amending R

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

NGT asks ministry of environment to not act under new notification

A bench headed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) chairperson, justice Swatanter Kumar, on January 5, 2017, took the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) to task, for not ‘applying its mind’, while amending R

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

A bench headed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) chairperson, justice Swatanter Kumar, on January 5, 2017, took the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) to task, for not ‘applying its mind’, while amending the notification published on December 9, 2016, exempting building and construction projects of all sizes from the process of environment impact assessment (EIA) and prior environmental clearance before beginning construction.

For smaller projects (less than 20,000 sq metres), it even has a ‘self-declaration’ clause, which will ensure issuance of permission from urban local bodies. For larger projects of more than 20,000 sq metres in size, the EC and building permission will be given by urban local bodies simultaneously, in an integrated format.

“Why don’t you (MoEF) do something constructive for the system? There is a way of doing things. If you wanted to amend the notification, you could have simply said that although the new projects are not required to take EC, each project when cleared by local authorities would have certain conditions imposed on it. You tell your ministry and all others, not to act under the new notification. Otherwise, we will stay the notification. You can’t do legal blunders and get away with it,” the bench said, while granting liberty to the petitioners to approach the NGT, if a single permission is granted under the new notification.

The matter is now listed for next hearing on January 12, 2017. The green panel had earlier refused to stay the December 9, 2016 notification by the MoEF and issued notices to the ministries of Environment and Forests and Urban Development, while seeking their reply before January 4, 2017.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by the Society for Protection of Environment and Biodiversity, seeking quashing of the December 9 notification, on the grounds that it was in contravention to the provisions of EIA notification, 2006 and Environment Protection Act, 1986. The plea had alleged that the notification tries to circumvent the provisions of the EIA Notification, 2006 in the name of ease of doing business, for building and construction of areas which are more than 20,000 sq metres and less than 150,000 sq metres, wherein prior EC was required earlier.

The petition said that the purpose of including the building and construction projects in the EIA notification is a failure of the urban local bodies and development authorities.

By: Housing.com/news

Tags  Current News EIA EIA notification 2006 environment impact assessment Environment Protection Act 1986 environmental clearance ministry of environment Ministry of Environment and Forests MoEF National Green Tribunal NGT notification property real estate Society for Protection of Environment and Biodiversity Urban Development Ministry, Transforming India
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
NGT asks ministry of environment to not act under new notification
TradeBull72
New Member
3 Followers

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.