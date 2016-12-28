MMRDA initiated projects worth Rs 80,000 crores in 2016

With a view to decongest the megapolis, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) undertook projects worth Rs 80,000 crores in 2016. This includes five metro projects – Dahisar west to DN Nagar Metro-2A R
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Source: Housing.com/news

With a view to decongest the megapolis, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) undertook projects worth Rs 80,000 crores in 2016.

This includes five metro projects Dahisar west to DN Nagar Metro-2A corridor (18.5 kms); DN Nagar to BKC to Mankhurd Metro-2B corridor (23.5 kms); Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 corridor (33.5 kms); Wadala-Ghatkopar-Mulund-Thane-Kasarvadavli Metro-4 corridor (32 kms); and the Andheri east to Dahisar east Metro-7 corridor (16.5 kms), with a total cost of Rs 61,289 crores.

While three metros, including Dahisar west to DN Nagar, Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ and Andheri east to Dahisar east corridors, have been taken up for implementation in 2016, the DN Nagar-BKC-Mankhurd corridor and the Wadala-Ghatkopar-Mulund-Thane-Kasarvadavli corridor will be taken up for implementation in 2017. The five corridors will dot areas, right from Dahisar to Bandra (west) to BKC to Mankhurd and Thane, connecting eastern and western areas such as Andheri (east and west), Ghatkopar, Mulund and Wadala.

“These five corridors will be used by more than five million (50 lakh) commuters from the 114 stations that will be constructed on this 124-km network. The network will be inter-connected with each other and also provide interchanges at the monorail corridor and suburban rail system,” the MMRDA’s metropolitan commissioner, UPS Madan said in a statement.

He added that vehicular traffic on roads will be reduced by 35%-40%, while travel time will be reduced by 30-50 minutes, on an average, depending on the route and there will be notable reduction in noise and air pollution.

The MMRDA has also undertaken the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link project worth Rs 17,843 crores, two flyovers at Kalanagar worth Rs 227 crores and an elevated road from Kurla to Vakola Junction of Rs 155.70 crores. “The six-lane and 22-km-long crucial MTHL project, will establish connectivity between south Mumbai and the mainland and will help parts of Raigad District to develop,” additional metropolitan commissioner, Sanjay Khandare said.

By: Housing.com/news

