Interest subsidy for housing loans up to Rs 12 lakhs: Modi

Prime minister Narendra Modi, in his national address on new year's eve, announced a slew of measures, to provide homes for the poor and middle-class in both, rural and urban areas.
Source: Housing.com/news

Interest subsidy for housing loans up to Rs 12 lakhs: Modi

Prime minister Narendra Modi, in his national address on new year’s eve, announced a slew of measures, to provide homes for the poor and middle-class in both, rural and urban areas. Elaborating on the R

Interest subsidy for housing loans up to Rs 12 lakhs: Modi

Prime minister Narendra Modi, in his national address on new year’s eve, announced a slew of measures, to provide homes for the poor and middle-class in both, rural and urban areas. Elaborating on the R

Prime minister Narendra Modi, in his national address on new year’s eve, announced a slew of measures, to provide homes for the poor and middle-class in both, rural and urban areas. Elaborating on the steps, the PM said that two new middle-income categories had been created, under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana in urban areas.

“Loans of up to Rs 9 lakhs taken in 2017, will receive interest subvention of 4%. Loans of up to Rs 12 lakhs taken in 2017, will receive interest subvention of 3%,” Modi said.

The number of houses being built for the poor in rural areas under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana is being increased by 33%, he added. “In addition to this, another scheme is being put in place for the neo-middle and middle-class in rural areas.

“Loans of up to Rs 2 lakhs taken in 2017, for new housing, or extension of housing in rural areas, will receive an interest subvention of 3%,” he said.

“When black money increased in our economy, houses became out of reach of even the middle-class. The government has taken some major decisions to ensure housing for the poor, the neo middle-class and the middle-class,” he said.

By: Housing.com/news

Tags  Current News Demonetisation housing loan Interest subsidy interest subvention Narendra Modi national address Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana property real estate rural housing urban housing, Transforming India
Interest subsidy for housing loans up to Rs 12 lakhs: Modi
