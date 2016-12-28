Hyderabad Metro project has attained 75% overall progress

The ongoing 72-km elevated Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) project, has achieved 75% overall progress, its managing director NVS Reddy said. “2016 has been an eventful year for the Hyderabad Metro Rail project. Several long-pending properties have been acquired and contentious issues resolved at some critical locations, to take the project forward,” Reddy said.

During the year, an amount of Rs 2,902 crores was spent (Rs 2,742 crores by L&TMRH and Rs 160 crores by HMR), he said. “Cumulative expenditure on the project so far, is Rs 14,172 crores (Rs 12,143 crores by L&TMRH on both, the metro rail and real estate and Rs 2,029 crores by HMR).

See also: 68% of Hyderabad Metro Rail work completed

L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (L&TMRH) is developing the 72-km elevated HMR project which will have three corridors and 66 stations. “With the completion of 2,340 foundations in 61 kms, 2,231 pillars (58 kms) and viaducts in 50 kms and completion of major portion of works in overhead electrical traction, signaling and telecommunication systems and at stations, the project has achieved 75% overall progress,” Reddy stated in a release.

The HMR chief further said that all the 57 three-car trains from Hyundai Rotem, South Korea, have been received and the sanction of the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) for the Miyapur-SR Nagar section (12 kms) of corridor-1 has also been received. The HRM project is the world’s largest public-private partnership project (PPP) in the sector. The metro network will cover a total distance of around 72 kms, across three corridors.

The project was initially scheduled to be completed by July 2017, but delays like changes in alignment, land acquisition and other issues, have resulted in the project overshooting the deadline. Authorities had earlier said that all the three corridors, including the one passing through the Old City, would be completed by December 2018.

By: Housing.com/news