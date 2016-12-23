Haryana government makes Energy Conservation Building Code mandatory

The Haryana government has made implementation of the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) mandatory, in its stakeholder departments and different organisations. These organisations include the Architecture Department, Public Works (Building and Roads), Town and Country Department, Haryana Urban Development Authority, Housing Board, Police Housing Corporation, Urban Local Bodies Department and Municipal Corporations.

An ECBC cell has also been created, with support from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, to assist stakeholders for the implementation of ECBC, announced Ashima Brar, director of the New and Renewable Energy Department, during a one-day awareness workshop on ECBC in Chandigarh.

She said that the role of energy efficiency and renewable energy, have been assuming increasing significance in recent times, with the growing concern for the country’s power security. Brar said that the department had taken many regulatory and promotional initiatives for energy conservation, including mandatory energy audit of the state government and other sector consumers, implementation of ECBC and installation of LED lights and solar rooftop power plants.

The department has already conducted two workshops on ECBC and a series of workshop have been scheduled, for creating awareness on ECBC, among various stakeholders and the general public, she added.

The state government is committed towards energy conservation and energy efficiency and it has designated the Department of Renewable Energy as the agency to coordinate, regulate and enforce the provisions of the Energy Conservation Act, 2001, in the state, she said.

