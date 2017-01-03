Government targeting houses for 44L people, with power, water, LPG

Pursuing its aim of providing ‘homes and not houses’, the centre on January 2, 2017, said that it will not only provide a roof over the heads of as many as 44 lakh people in the next financial year, but will also provide them LPG, power and water connections.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (Gramin) or PMAY, the centre will directly transfer about Rs 1.30 lakhs and Rs 1.50 lakhs to the accounts of the beneficiaries staying in plain areas and hilly areas, respectively, rural development secretary Amarjeet Sinha said. All beneficiaries will also be given an additional Rs 12,000 for construction of toilets and 90 days of employment under MNREGA, for construction of their own homes, which amounts to Rs 18,000, he added.

“Earlier, the target for the next year, was to provide homes to 33 lakh beneficiaries, which has now been revised to 44 lakhs. The prime minister’s direction, is to raise the quality of life of people by providing them with homes and not just houses. Our broader aim is to ensure homes to those who are homeless and concrete houses to those staying in kachha houses,” Sinha said, adding that centre has also requested states to transfer land in name of those beneficiaries who are homeless.

It is estimated that about 60% of the beneficiaries for whom these houses will be constructed, belong to SC and ST communities. “The work for selection and validation of beneficiaries under the PMAY has been completed. The scheme will be on DBT (direct benefit transfer) mode. The funds will be transferred directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries in installments, over three years,” Sinha added.

Special emphasis is being given to check diversion of funds and to ensure transparency, he said adding that the geotagging of all houses, which will be constructed under this scheme, along with photograph of the beneficiary in front of it, will be done. He informed that the government has provided training to 30,000 masons, for construction of the houses, which are being designed as per local geography.

In a bid to boost rural and urban housing, post demonetisation, prime minister Narendra Modi had on the eve of new year, announced interest subsidy of up to 4% on loans taken under the PMAY. Modi, in his national address, had also said that 33% more homes will be built for the poor under this scheme in rural areas. Besides, in urban areas housing loans of up to Rs 9 lakhs and up to Rs 12 lakhs, will receive interest subsidy of 4% and 3%, respectively, while in rural areas loans up to Rs 2 lakhs will get an interest subvention of 3%.

By: Housing.com/news