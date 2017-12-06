App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsReal Estate
| Source: PTI

DLF reopens sales, sells Rs 300 cr flats in Gurgaon in November

"Sales were halted from May 1 due to RERA (real estate law) implementation. New sales bookings have opened on November 1, 2017," DLF had recently said in an analyst presentation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Realty major DLF sold housing properties worth of about Rs 300 crore in Gurgaon in November when it reopened sales after five months of suspension because of new real estate law and GST.

Out of the total sales during last month, about Rs 250 crore was contributed by its luxury housing project 'The Crest', sources said.

"Sales were halted from May 1 due to RERA (real estate law) implementation. New sales bookings have opened on November 1, 2017," DLF had recently said in an analyst presentation.

The company adopted a cautious, conservative approach to understanding the rules and regulations before opening new sales, it added.

related news

The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, which was passed by Parliament last year, was implemented from May this year and required all ongoing and new projects to be registered with the state authority.

After opening sales from last month, sources said DLF has seen good demand for its projects in Gurgaon and achieved a sales bookings of around Rs 300 crore.

The selling price of the premium project 'The Crest' is Rs 5 crore onwards. This project was launched in May 2013 and is ready for possession.

DLF, the country's largest real estate major, currently has about Rs 15,000 crore finished inventories, primarily in Gurgaon, because of a multi-year slowdown in the realty sector. The company plans to sell these inventories in the next few years.

Despite the disruption to the sales activity, the company said that it continued to focus on completion of projects and has now created completed, finished inventory for new sales going forward.

The loss from net sales booking due to cancellation/ upgrading came down to Rs 55 crore in the second quarter of 2017-18, from Rs 125 crore in the preceding quarter, DLF had said.

tags #DLF #Real Estate

most popular

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC maintains status quo; repo rate unchanged at 6%

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC maintains status quo; repo rate unchanged at 6%

Monetary Policy: Debit card transactions to get a boost as RBI caps Merchant Discount Rate

Monetary Policy: Debit card transactions to get a boost as RBI caps Merchant Discount Rate

RBI Monetary policy review: Key takeaways from the meeting

RBI Monetary policy review: Key takeaways from the meeting

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.