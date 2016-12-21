Bengal’s Green City Mission gets a kickstart

Bengal's Green City Mission gets a kickstart

The Green City Mission of the West Bengal government will start, with an initial funding of Rs 50 lakhs each to all 125 municipalities, the state's urban development minister, Firhad Hakim said.
Source: Housing.com/news

Bengal's Green City Mission gets a kickstart

Bengal's Green City Mission gets a kickstart

The Green City Mission of the West Bengal government will start, with an initial funding of Rs 50 lakhs each to all 125 municipalities, the state’s urban development minister, Firhad Hakim said.

“We will offer Rs 50 lakh to each of the municipalities as initial funds, to begin work for the green city mission of the state,” he said on the sidelines of the CII-organised ‘Green Buildings’ conference.

Emphasising that there was a need for reframing of planning principles to bear the mounting pressure of urbanisation, the minister also said that the benefit of extra 10% floor area ratio would be extended to all municipalities.

The state government had created a corpus of Rs 400 crores for its Green City project, which was conceptualised after it did not find the centre’s smart city scheme feasible. “We have constraints on resources. In the centre’s smart city project, the state will have to fund Rs 1,000 crores upfront and then, the centre will release Rs 500 crores in five years,” Hakim said.

An urban development department official revealed that only 20 municipalities out of the 125, had submitted the filled-in questionnaire given to them in November 2016, to understand their requirement under the mission.

By: Housing.com/news

Bengal's Green City Mission gets a kickstart
