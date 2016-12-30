A buyer’s guide to selecting property in Ghaziabad

Interspersed between old localities and newly developed regions, Ghaziabad has seen tremendous real estate growth in the past decade. Serviced by the Delhi-Meerut Highway and the National Highway 24, the city is well-connected with the rest of the National Capital Region. The Delhi Metro also connects to Ghaziabad, via the Anand Vihar and Vasihali metro stations.

“Due to its connectivity advantages, Ghaziabad has emerged as a key real estate destination within the NCR,” says Amit Gupta, a real estate broker. While the region boasts of some of the best real estate developments, there is still a stark difference between the old areas and the new areas. Consequently, there is a good mix of affordable, as well as luxury residential properties.

Real estate spots of Ghaziabad Old City Newly developed Lal Kuan Raj Nagar Extension, Kaushambi Mohan Nagar, Shashtri Nagar, Govindpuram Indirapuram, Vaishali, Vasundhara Vijay Nagar, Sanjay Nagar, Kavi Nagar Crossings Republik Most of these areas are now well-established and have options for buyers in both, the resale and primary segments. The Old City area, however, is mostly under-developed and congested. A closer look suggests that not all the regions in the city are well-serviced with amenities and infrastructure.

See also: Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway: Creating new property destinations

What is on offer? If one is looking for under-construction or resale apartments, areas such as Raj Nagar Extension, Indirapuram, Vaishali, Vasundhara and Crossings Republik have plenty of options. For those looking at independent villa properties or houses or plots, old Ghaziabad and some parts of Indirapuram are ideal.

The price of apartments ranges from Rs 2,500 per sq ft to as high as Rs 5,500 per sq ft. On the lower limit of this range are areas such as National Highway 24, Govindpuram, Bhopura and Dundahera. In the medium range lie areas such as Crossings Republik and Vasundhara. Indirapuram and Vaishali are the most premium regions in Ghaziabad on account of their proximity to Delhi. The average rates in these two regions are around Rs 4,500 and Rs 5,000 per sq ft, respectively.

“However, one should look at these areas objectively. The areas closer to Delhi, not only have the advantage of location, but offer better amenities too,” points out broker Shyaam Parmar of Sundram Estates.

The reason Most residential localities and regions in Ghaziabad are oversupplied. While an established locality such as Indirapuram, will have very few under-construction flats, an oversupplied locality such as Raj Nagar Extension or a Crossings Republik, has more under-construction flats in Ghaziabad.

Moreover, areas such as Raj Nagar and Crossings Republik, face connectivity issues. The roads leading to these regions are narrow and finding transportation to these locations during off-peak hours, may be a problem. Law and order concerns also exist, around areas such as Raj Nagar Extension and hence, properties in this region tend to be low-priced.

Other concerns Infrastructure : The overall infrastructure in Ghaziabad is still evolving. However, the pace of development is slow and existing infrastructure needs to be upgraded. The biggest example of this is Indirapuram, where the roads are narrow and have a large number of vehicles plying on inner roads. “This leads to traffic snarls during morning commuting hours,” says Yatish Sharma, a resident of Indirapuram. Moreover, it is still a hassle to commute to important places of work, such as Ghaziabad Railway Station, the passport office, the transport office and the city court. These, being located in the old city, are far from the peripheral areas.

Vacant apartments: Except for a few, a number of townships are still not fully occupied. “This might lead to problems, such as higher cost of maintenance and power back-up and absence of a residents’ welfare association,” says another broker dealing in Indirapuram, requesting anonymity.

What should buyers do? Those working in the Old City, can look at options in the same neighbourhood. People working in Noida or Delhi, can opt for established areas such as Indirapuram or Vaishali, while areas such Raj Nagar Extension can be for people having business in Modinagar, Mohan Nagar, etc.

