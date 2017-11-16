50,000 homes to be delivered by Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna authorities by Dec 31

As many as 50,000 housing units are expected to be completed in Noida by end of December this year. All three authorities – Noida Authority, Greater Noida Authority and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority have been asked to pitch in by the state to achieve this target by year-end.

At a meeting held in Lucknow, it was decided that 12,000-12,500 flats will be completed by builders from Noida, around 27,000-27,500 by Greater Noida developers and 10,000 flats by builders operating in Yamuna Expressway.

“We shall try and hand over 50,000 units by December 31, 2017. This target was decided as it seems achievable,” says Alok Tandon, CEO, Noida Authority.

This number does not include units by Amrapali Group as insolvency proceedings have been initiated against many of its companies.

He said that the total inventory stuck in Greater Noida was far more than Noida – almost three times that of Noida. As many as 1.7 to 1.8 lakh units are stuck in Greater Noida compared to 60,000 in Noida.

“We have also handed out over 2300 completion certificates to builders in September- October and about 2500 completion certificates are to be issued soon are now at varied stages going forward,” he said.

The main reason why completion certificates were not being granted to developers in Noida is that they had not cleared their land dues. Keeping buyers interests in mind we had reintroduced the reschedulement policy that allows builders to clear 15 percent dues, get their debt rescheduled and take the occupancy certificate

The developers in Noida have not been able to clear land dues citing a dip in sales. Builders were allotted group housing plots after paying 10 percent of the total land cost. The remaining 90 percent land cost was to be paid in half-yearly instalments over eight years from the date of allotment.

According to the Noida authority survey, 94 builders are unable to finish and deliver flats because they owe Rs 10,290 crore land dues to the Noida authority.

The other schemes launched by Noida Authority for developers are ones wherein a builder can get delivery of a flat and execute flat registry by paying land dues per flat wise. The second scheme is that a builder can deposit 10 percent of total land dues at one time and then pay remaining dues per flat at the time of execution of a registry.

On September 12, the CM in a meeting held in Lucknow directed the Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway top officials to deliver 50,000 flats by December. Yogi’s instructions came in response to the long-standing demand raised by the homebuyers, who have been suffering for past three to seven years.

Homebuyers have paid almost total flat cost but the builders have failed to finish housing projects on time citing fund crunch amid a slowdown in realty market. Insolvency proceedings are currently on against Jaypee Infratech and Amrapali.