3 interior trends to brighten 2017

Okay, you miscalculated. You planned to redecorate in 2017 and now with the cash crunch, you are wondering if you should go ahead with your plans. Then again, your living room does look a bit ratty, the children’s rooms are a disaster and less said about the bathroom the better. So, sometimes you just have to go ahead and do what has to be done. In this case, you have to make your home look better and at the same time not cost too much.

1) Set the tone!

So let’s take a look at the international forecasts and see what the style gurus are saying. The Pantone Colour of 2017 is greenery, a shade of green which is yellow green, which in India we sometimes call parrot green. Greenery, Pantone says, is the symbol of new beginnings and the pursuit of personal passions. Greenery will bring in the tones of the lush green outdoors and also remind us that there is more to life than the rat race.

Fashionistas around the world had a strong suspicion that ‘greenery’ would be next year’s colour as it made its appearance on the catwalks this September. So ‘greenery’ it is. Leatice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute, says 2017’s “youthful hue is also grounded enough to be neutral against the many other storied shades we have a history of loving.” You don’t have to worry that this shade of green will be too overpowering. Greenery is a neutral colour and almost all colours blend well with it. Just take a look at Mother Nature’s colour palette and you will get the right ideas on how to mix and match the accessories in the room.

2) Choose the theme

One of the motifs that have emerged as a ‘would be’ trend for 2017 is the butterfly. Of course, this is not a new trend, but designers have come out with amazing new ways in which the motif can be used. The colourful butterflies will liven up the wall in your daughter’s room. Butterflies tastefully made of fabric or paper perched amidst the floral arrangements or on the curtains will give the room a lot of taste and class. Butterfly motifs are not just to be used on wall space, they also making for colourful hangings. You can have them suspended overhead like a wind chime.

3) Mix it up!

Mixed patterns are another interior trend of 2017. This trend was again noticed for the first time on the fall fashion shows this year. This trend which will be most welcomed in Indian homes is the use of mixed patterns as Indians are the masters of mix and match. So you can mix the traditional weaves and colours with the light clean lines of your furniture giving it a unique look.

India has a rich tradition in patterns and designs, starting with block prints and stripes which look very good as furnishing. Fabric printed with blocks and stripes will go very well with cushions and curtains with kalamkari or ikat prints. To save money, instead of buying cushion covers at high end boutiques you can get the cushion cover tailored by your friendly neighborhood tailor. When you mix prints which are very vibrant such as kalamkari or ikat then you can tone down the colours.

Another fabric weave which is coming into its own, in recent times, is khun or Gulegudda Khana from North Karnataka. This fabric was used to make cholis or sari blouses and comes with intricate brocade like pattern which resembles a honey comb; which many people are making into lovely cushion covers to brighten up the living room and bed rooms. This fabric has a two tone silkish finish which gives it a very rich look.

In India, we are lucky to have access to a range of fabrics such as cotton, silk cotton, pure silk, art silk, tussar silk and mooga silk. These fabrics are all available at the state handloom emporiums at reasonable prices.

Nina Varghese for IndiaProperty.com

Image: https://pixabay.com/en/butterfly-nature-insect-closeup-730430/

By: indiaproperty.com