Young guns strike it big: Mevani, Thakor help Congress stall BJP run

This year’s assembly elections in Gujarat have been a revelation of sorts. Not only was it the first instance of the BJP having to really fight back to keep its position in the state in over two decades, it was also the political debut for a bunch of young caste leaders in the state.

In the run-up to the election, the Congress tried to rope in as many of BJP’s adversaries as it could and in the process, joined hands with young caste-based leaders like Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakor and Jignesh Mevani.

The three weren’t exactly united to begin with, with Patel’s Patidar community fighting for reservation while Thakor was fighting against it by defending the existing quota. Even when the Congress held a meeting between the two in Delhi to resolve differences, things went south after they had a bitter argument.

Jignesh Mevani, on the other hand, was comparatively easy to get on board. The Congress chose to not field a candidate from his seat and let him contest as an independent candidate with their support.

But although the association with Hardik Patel may not have paid off the way Congress would have hoped, Mevani and Thakor certainly delivered on the big day. Both leaders won from the constituencies they contested from and also made sure that a lot of votes from the communities they represented also came to the Congress.

Mevani, a 35 year-old Dalit leader who had the support of both Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party going into the election, contested the election from Vadgam and was ahead by a margin of more than 21,000 votes. His association with the Congress also garnered votes for the party in other areas of the state that have high Dalit population.

Unlike Mevani, Thakor did not go into the election with a lot going for him. His opponent in the election was Lavingji Thakor, a former Congressman who defected to the BJP this year after being denied a ticket. Moreover, Thakor is a resident of Ahmedabad but contested the election from Radhanpur, for which he was dubbed an outsider by the BJP.

However, when the counting went down on Monday, Thakor managed to shake off all these questions in one go. After trailing for some time in the early stages of counting, Thakor finished with a lead of over 13,000 votes and had managed to convince a huge portion of Gujarat’s Other Backward Classes population - the caste group he represents - to vote for the Congress.

Despite the BJP having dismissed the Patidar-OBC alliance as self-contradictory, because both communities would be competing for the benefits of quota between themselves, the Congress would be hoping to keep it intact, especially after Mevani’s and Thakor’s performance on Monday.

The BJP was leading in 105 seats in Gujarat at 12:06 pm, compared to the Congress, which was leading in 75 seats. But even though this margin looks extremely wide, there is little doubt that the BJP would have struggled to touch the halfway mark if Prime Minister Modi had not set aside everything and come to his home state to campaign.

Moreover, the Congress, like the BJP, fought this election without a prominent face of its own in the state, and had to rely on Rahul Gandhi to bring in the votes. But with people like Patel, Thakor and Mevani in its ranks, the grand old party will be looking to reinvent itself in Gujarat with a batch of young and strong leaders.