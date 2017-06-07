App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • SME Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Jun 07, 2017 10:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Yogi's programme at Patna postponed due to Mayoral poll

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's programme in Patna on June 16 was postponed for now in view of election of Mayor of Patna Municipal Corporation.

Yogi's programme at Patna postponed due to Mayoral poll

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's programme in Patna on June 16 was postponed for now in view of election of Mayor of Patna Municipal Corporation.

Bihar BJP vice president Devesh Kumar announced change in the programme of UP CM in Bihar in a statement released here today.

"His (Yogi) programme at Darbhanga on June 15 stands but that in Patna next day (June 16) has been postponed for now in view of election for Mayor of Patna Municipal Corporation," Devesh Kumar said in the statement.

Yogi Adityanath was scheduled to inaugurate "Modi Fest" which would showcase achievements of NDA government at the Centre in the past three year of its rule. He was also to address a public meeting at historic Gandhi Maidan in state capital.

The Bihar BJP vice president said that there is no change in the programme of UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya who will be in Gaya on June 10 and in Patna the next day.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recently took a potshot at Yogi's visit saying it seems the party has no faith on state's leaders and this was the reason outsiders are called into Bihar.

tags #Business #Politics

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.