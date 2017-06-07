Yogi's programme at Patna postponed due to Mayoral poll

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's programme in Patna on June 16 was postponed for now in view of election of Mayor of Patna Municipal Corporation.

Bihar BJP vice president Devesh Kumar announced change in the programme of UP CM in Bihar in a statement released here today.

"His (Yogi) programme at Darbhanga on June 15 stands but that in Patna next day (June 16) has been postponed for now in view of election for Mayor of Patna Municipal Corporation," Devesh Kumar said in the statement.

Yogi Adityanath was scheduled to inaugurate "Modi Fest" which would showcase achievements of NDA government at the Centre in the past three year of its rule. He was also to address a public meeting at historic Gandhi Maidan in state capital.

The Bihar BJP vice president said that there is no change in the programme of UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya who will be in Gaya on June 10 and in Patna the next day.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recently took a potshot at Yogi's visit saying it seems the party has no faith on state's leaders and this was the reason outsiders are called into Bihar.